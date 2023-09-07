Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN)’s stock price has plunge by 5.54relation to previous closing price of 1.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 15.32% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Green Stock News reported 2023-08-30 that Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN), a global supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles, has successfully completed Hyzon’s first commercial trip using a liquid hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (LH2 FCEV). The journey, starting in Temple, TX and delivering to eight customers near Dallas, covered over 540 miles in 16 hours, even in temperatures over 100°F.

Is It Worth Investing in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HYZN is 3.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) is $1.00, The public float for HYZN is 90.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.17% of that float. On September 07, 2023, HYZN’s average trading volume was 1.84M shares.

HYZN’s Market Performance

The stock of Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has seen a 15.32% increase in the past week, with a -1.38% drop in the past month, and a 132.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.77% for HYZN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.29% for HYZN stock, with a simple moving average of 13.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYZN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for HYZN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HYZN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $3 based on the research report published on August 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HYZN Trading at 6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares surge +20.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYZN rose by +15.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2313. In addition, Hyzon Motors Inc. saw -7.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYZN starting from HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES, who sale 3,769,592 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Dec 27. After this action, HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES now owns 151,869,414 shares of Hyzon Motors Inc., valued at $6,446,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4637.65 for the present operating margin

-625.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyzon Motors Inc. stands at -863.82. The total capital return value is set at -49.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.21. Equity return is now at value -53.10, with -44.50 for asset returns.

Based on Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.03. Total debt to assets is 2.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 108.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.