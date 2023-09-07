HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) Stock Observes -11.40% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, HRT stock has gone down by -9.52%, with a monthly decline of -7.27% and a quarterly plunge of -9.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for HireRight Holdings Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.64% for HRT’s stock, with a -11.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) Right Now?

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HRT is 0.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HRT is $12.16, which is $2.47 above the current price. The public float for HRT is 62.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HRT on September 07, 2023 was 291.54K shares.

HRT) stock’s latest price update

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.83 in relation to its previous close of 10.40. However, the company has experienced a -9.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Andrew Hay – Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations Guy Abramo – President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Spaeth – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Andrew Nicholas – William Blair Sam Salvas – Needham George Tong – Goldman Sachs Shlomo Rosenbaum – Stifel Mark Marcon – Baird Ronan Kennedy – Barclays Stephanie Moore – Jefferies Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to HireRight’s Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Joining today’s call is the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Guy Abramo; Chief Financial Officer, Tom Spaeth; and VP of Treasury and Investor Relations, Andrew Hay.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HRT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HRT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $12 based on the research report published on January 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HRT Trading at -9.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares sank -5.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRT fell by -9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.46. In addition, HireRight Holdings Corporation saw -18.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRT starting from LaPlaine James, who sale 4,466 shares at the price of $10.66 back on Jun 06. After this action, LaPlaine James now owns 11,073 shares of HireRight Holdings Corporation, valued at $47,608 using the latest closing price.

TROE LISA L, the Director of HireRight Holdings Corporation, sale 3,812 shares at $10.56 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that TROE LISA L is holding 11,421 shares at $40,255 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.19 for the present operating margin

+37.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for HireRight Holdings Corporation stands at +17.92. The total capital return value is set at 8.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.07. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT), the company’s capital structure generated 123.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.25. Total debt to assets is 43.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.