Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV)’s stock price has decreased by -7.41 compared to its previous closing price of 0.81. However, the company has seen a -21.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2022-10-12 that JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Greenwave” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GWAV), a leading operator of 11 metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina, is pleased to announce that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Danny Meeks, will be presenting at the Dawson James 7th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference this morning, October 12, 2022, at 11:30am ET.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GWAV is at 1.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GWAV is $720.00, The public float for GWAV is 8.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.41% of that float. The average trading volume for GWAV on September 07, 2023 was 77.49K shares.

GWAV’s Market Performance

The stock of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) has seen a -21.88% decrease in the past week, with a -27.88% drop in the past month, and a -5.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.24% for GWAV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.24% for GWAV’s stock, with a -21.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GWAV Trading at -15.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.18%, as shares sank -31.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWAV fell by -21.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9470. In addition, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. saw -14.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWAV starting from Meeks Danny, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Nov 23. After this action, Meeks Danny now owns 2,562,203 shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc., valued at $130 using the latest closing price.

Meeks Danny, the Chief Executive Officer of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc., purchase 6,850 shares at $1.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Meeks Danny is holding 2,561,203 shares at $8,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.00 for the present operating margin

+24.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. stands at -103.13. The total capital return value is set at -83.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6,028.07. Equity return is now at value -349.50, with -121.10 for asset returns.

Based on Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV), the company’s capital structure generated 110.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.59. Total debt to assets is 41.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 315.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.