Fiserv Inc. (NYSE: FI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FI is at 0.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FI is $142.76, which is $19.7 above the current market price. The public float for FI is 598.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.03% of that float. The average trading volume for FI on September 07, 2023 was 2.95M shares.

Fiserv Inc. (NYSE: FI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 121.81. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-16 that In a world where businesses are constantly seeking ways to simplify their financial processes, one cloud-based software platform stands out as a game-changer: Bill Holdings Inc. ( BILL, Financial). Founded in 2006, this fintech marvel has captured the hearts of companies everywhere by offering a streamlined solution to manage accounts payable, accounts receivable and other financial operations with unparalleled efficiency.

FI’s Market Performance

Fiserv Inc. (FI) has experienced a -0.19% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.69% drop in the past month, and a 7.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.23% for FI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.14% for FI’s stock, with a 7.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $148 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FI Trading at -1.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares sank -2.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FI fell by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.20. In addition, Fiserv Inc. saw 21.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FI starting from Chiarello Guy, who sale 6,750 shares at the price of $121.92 back on Sep 01. After this action, Chiarello Guy now owns 167,106 shares of Fiserv Inc., valued at $822,960 using the latest closing price.

Chiarello Guy, the Chief Operating Officer of Fiserv Inc., sale 6,750 shares at $125.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Chiarello Guy is holding 173,856 shares at $848,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.93 for the present operating margin

+54.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiserv Inc. stands at +14.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Fiserv Inc. (FI), the company’s capital structure generated 71.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.83. Total debt to assets is 26.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fiserv Inc. (FI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.