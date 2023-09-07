Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) by analysts is $6.50, which is $0.82 above the current market price. The public float for EVLO is 17.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.80% of that float. On September 07, 2023, the average trading volume of EVLO was 918.03K shares.

EVLO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) has decreased by -13.55 when compared to last closing price of 6.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.59% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-25 that Following recent cash raise, EVLO has enough (barely) cash to the next catalyst, phase 2 readout in psoriasis. The event is binary and can make or break the company. Prior failure of EVLO’s platform in atopic dermatitis is concerning. However, psoriasis is a different indication (different pathophysiology) and de-risked by positive results in a prior phase 2 study. Ongoing phase 2 trial in psoriasis is being conducted with a second generation candidate, EDP2939, which is expected to have better efficacy and now represents EVLO’s sole clinical-stage candidate.

EVLO’s Market Performance

EVLO’s stock has fallen by -14.59% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -46.87% and a quarterly rise of 127.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.66% for Evelo Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.73% for EVLO’s stock, with a -56.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVLO stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for EVLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVLO in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $12 based on the research report published on November 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

EVLO Trading at -20.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.70%, as shares sank -38.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLO fell by -14.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.27. In addition, Evelo Biosciences Inc. saw -82.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLO starting from McHale Duncan, who sale 3,434 shares at the price of $9.51 back on Aug 08. After this action, McHale Duncan now owns 7,941 shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc., valued at $32,657 using the latest closing price.

Bodmer Mark, the CSO, President of R&D of Evelo Biosciences Inc., sale 3,128 shares at $9.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Bodmer Mark is holding 16,624 shares at $29,747 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLO

The total capital return value is set at -195.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -214.28. Equity return is now at value 581.40, with -188.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.