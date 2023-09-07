Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Chubb Limited’s (CB) Stock

The stock of Chubb Limited (CB) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a -0.53% drop in the past month, and a 5.39% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for CB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.46% for CB stock, with a simple moving average of -1.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is above average at 14.52x. The 36-month beta value for CB is also noteworthy at 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CB is $240.70, which is $37.95 above than the current price. The public float for CB is 409.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.47% of that float. The average trading volume of CB on September 07, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

The stock price of Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) has surged by 0.94 when compared to previous closing price of 200.06, Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-05 that Stock buybacks, or share repurchase programs, are commonly executed by companies to boost shareholder value.

Analysts’ Opinion of CB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CB stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CB by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CB in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $192 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CB Trading at 1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $201.06. In addition, Chubb Limited saw -8.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from Keogh John W, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $201.01 back on Aug 24. After this action, Keogh John W now owns 265,184 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $2,010,100 using the latest closing price.

Shasta Theodore, the Director of Chubb Limited, sale 699 shares at $201.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Shasta Theodore is holding 14,511 shares at $141,156 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.74 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Chubb Limited stands at +12.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Chubb Limited (CB), the company’s capital structure generated 34.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.43. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Chubb Limited (CB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.