Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Amkor Technology Inc.’s (AMKR) Stock

The stock of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) has seen a -17.22% decrease in the past week, with a -16.35% drop in the past month, and a -13.04% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for AMKR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.24% for AMKR stock, with a simple moving average of -12.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) is above average at 9.82x. The 36-month beta value for AMKR is also noteworthy at 1.77.

The public float for AMKR is 99.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.08% of that float. The average trading volume of AMKR on September 07, 2023 was 908.09K shares.

AMKR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) has plunged by -15.24 when compared to previous closing price of 27.26, but the company has seen a -17.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-30 that As the stock market has made a strong recovery so far this year, investors may be looking for undervalued stocks that are on the rise. This discussion looks at four companies that have solid moving averages and are trading at a discount.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMKR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for AMKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMKR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $30 based on the research report published on June 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AMKR Trading at -17.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -14.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMKR fell by -17.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.43. In addition, Amkor Technology Inc. saw -3.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMKR starting from Faust Megan, who sale 2,700 shares at the price of $24.79 back on Aug 18. After this action, Faust Megan now owns 35,394 shares of Amkor Technology Inc., valued at $66,933 using the latest closing price.

Faust Megan, the CFO of Amkor Technology Inc., sale 2,700 shares at $28.41 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Faust Megan is holding 35,394 shares at $76,707 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.65 for the present operating margin

+18.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amkor Technology Inc. stands at +10.80. The total capital return value is set at 18.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.04. Equity return is now at value 15.90, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.37. Total debt to assets is 22.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.