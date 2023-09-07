ESGL Holdings Limited (ESGL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -17.57 in relation to its previous close of 1.48. However, the company has experienced a -26.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ESGL is 0.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ESGL is 5.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESGL on September 07, 2023 was 259.46K shares.

ESGL’s Market Performance

The stock of ESGL Holdings Limited (ESGL) has seen a -26.95% decrease in the past week, with a -84.15% drop in the past month, and a -88.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.85% for ESGL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -38.67% for ESGL stock, with a simple moving average of -86.95% for the last 200 days.

ESGL Trading at -82.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.06%, as shares sank -69.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESGL fell by -26.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8501. In addition, ESGL Holdings Limited saw -87.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ESGL

Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ESGL Holdings Limited (ESGL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.