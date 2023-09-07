Entergy Corporation (ETR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Entergy Corporation (ETR) is $112.22, which is $18.93 above the current market price. The public float for ETR is 210.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETR on September 07, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

ETR stock's latest price update

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR)’s stock price has increased by 1.27 compared to its previous closing price of 92.67. However, the company has seen a -4.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Consumer confidence is declining due to fears of a recession. Hence, recession-proof stocks like PepsiCo (PEP), FirstEnergy (FE), Entergy Corporation (ETR), Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) and J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) are safe bets.

ETR’s Market Performance

Entergy Corporation (ETR) has experienced a -4.22% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.48% drop in the past month, and a -5.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for ETR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.78% for ETR stock, with a simple moving average of -10.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ETR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ETR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $98 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETR Trading at -4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -3.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETR fell by -4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.38. In addition, Entergy Corporation saw -16.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETR starting from RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D., who sale 300 shares at the price of $103.96 back on Mar 09. After this action, RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D. now owns 3,269 shares of Entergy Corporation, valued at $31,188 using the latest closing price.

HERMAN ALEXIS M, the Director of Entergy Corporation, sale 213 shares at $103.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that HERMAN ALEXIS M is holding 7,388 shares at $22,114 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.85 for the present operating margin

+22.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entergy Corporation stands at +7.97. The total capital return value is set at 4.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.97. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Entergy Corporation (ETR), the company’s capital structure generated 204.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.20. Total debt to assets is 46.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Entergy Corporation (ETR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.