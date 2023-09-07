Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OCTO is 2.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. On September 07, 2023, the average trading volume of OCTO was 635.75K shares.

OCTO stock's latest price update

The stock of Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) has increased by 7.15 when compared to last closing price of 0.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.40% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-04-14 that Best penny stocks to buy now? 3 to watch in the stock market today.

OCTO’s Market Performance

OCTO’s stock has fallen by -1.40% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -48.06% and a quarterly drop of -63.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.46% for Eightco Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.55% for OCTO’s stock, with a -89.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OCTO Trading at -44.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares sank -47.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCTO fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8029. In addition, Eightco Holdings Inc. saw -93.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OCTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.65 for the present operating margin

+6.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eightco Holdings Inc. stands at -148.51. The total capital return value is set at -71.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -246.77.

Based on Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO), the company’s capital structure generated 564.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.95. Total debt to assets is 59.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 533.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.