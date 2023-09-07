Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.68 in relation to its previous close of 11.85. However, the company has experienced a 1.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-01 that Dogsofthedow.com recently published this list of 50 large-cap high-dividend stocks as of 8/31/23 per data from YCharts. The list targeted investors who “don’t want to simply focus on a high dividend yield only to discover that the stock price has plunged or that the corporation went belly-up.” Investors reduce volatility/risk by limiting high-dividend search to large-well-established companies.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Right Now?

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) is $49392.81, which is $0.97 above the current market price. The public float for EC is 221.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EC on September 07, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

EC’s Market Performance

The stock of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has seen a 1.97% increase in the past week, with a 3.92% rise in the past month, and a 18.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for EC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.45% for EC’s stock, with a 14.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $11.50 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EC Trading at 7.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC rose by +1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.44. In addition, Ecopetrol S.A. saw 15.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.60 for the present operating margin

+26.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecopetrol S.A. stands at +25.35. The total capital return value is set at 12.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.96. Equity return is now at value 32.60, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ecopetrol S.A. (EC), the company’s capital structure generated 133.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.20. Total debt to assets is 38.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.