Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRGY is 1.31.

The public float for CRGY is 65.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRGY on September 07, 2023 was 503.77K shares.

CRGY) stock’s latest price update

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY)’s stock price has dropped by -4.74 in relation to previous closing price of 13.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-29 that Energy stocks have been undergoing a major transformation in the past year and a half, driven by a tripartite cohort of the challenges in the energy sector. This includes elevated commodities prices, geopolitical tensions and the climate crisis.

CRGY’s Market Performance

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) has experienced a -4.81% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.46% rise in the past month, and a 23.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for CRGY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.31% for CRGY’s stock, with a 10.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRGY stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CRGY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRGY in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on February 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRGY Trading at 6.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRGY fell by -4.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.44. In addition, Crescent Energy Company saw 7.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRGY starting from TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T, who purchase 46 shares at the price of $11.43 back on Jul 19. After this action, TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T now owns 7,994,884 shares of Crescent Energy Company, valued at $526 using the latest closing price.

Rockecharlie David C., the See remarks of Crescent Energy Company, purchase 4,000 shares at $10.14 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Rockecharlie David C. is holding 45,000 shares at $40,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRGY

Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.