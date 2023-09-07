CME Group Inc. (CME) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) has jumped by 0.56 compared to previous close of 202.53. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that CME Group’s (CME) global presence, compelling product portfolio and focus on over-the-counter clearing services and effective capital deployment poise it well for growth.

Is It Worth Investing in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) Right Now?

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CME is at 0.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CME is $210.83, which is $11.13 above the current market price. The public float for CME is 358.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume for CME on September 07, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

CME’s Market Performance

CME stock saw a decrease of 0.47% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.26% and a quarterly a decrease of 10.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.30% for CME Group Inc. (CME). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.07% for CME’s stock, with a 10.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CME Trading at 4.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares sank -0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME rose by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.44. In addition, CME Group Inc. saw 21.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from DUFFY TERRENCE A, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $203.95 back on Aug 18. After this action, DUFFY TERRENCE A now owns 65,545 shares of CME Group Inc., valued at $6,118,500 using the latest closing price.

Holzrichter Julie, the Sr MD Chief Operating Officer of CME Group Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $205.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Holzrichter Julie is holding 31,990 shares at $1,232,821 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.08 for the present operating margin

+79.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for CME Group Inc. stands at +53.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.79. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on CME Group Inc. (CME), the company’s capital structure generated 14.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.81. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CME Group Inc. (CME) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.