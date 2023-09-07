Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is above average at 32.95x. The 36-month beta value for CIEN is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CIEN is $58.46, which is $9.68 above than the current price. The public float for CIEN is 148.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.32% of that float. The average trading volume of CIEN on September 07, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN)’s stock price has plunge by 1.69relation to previous closing price of 47.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.80% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-06 that Communications stocks are arguably more important than ever. Whether it is broadband internet, text messages, telephone calls or voice mail, communications dominate our daily lives more than at anytime in human history.

CIEN’s Market Performance

CIEN’s stock has risen by 13.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.49% and a quarterly rise of 14.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.60% for Ciena Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.04% for CIEN stock, with a simple moving average of 4.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIEN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for CIEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIEN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $50 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CIEN Trading at 14.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +16.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN rose by +13.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.09. In addition, Ciena Corporation saw -4.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from SMITH GARY B, who sale 4,166 shares at the price of $48.79 back on Sep 01. After this action, SMITH GARY B now owns 432,775 shares of Ciena Corporation, valued at $203,240 using the latest closing price.

McFeely Scott, the SVP, Networking Platforms of Ciena Corporation, sale 500 shares at $50.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that McFeely Scott is holding 90,392 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.08 for the present operating margin

+39.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ciena Corporation stands at +4.21. The total capital return value is set at 6.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.99. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ciena Corporation (CIEN), the company’s capital structure generated 43.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.42. Total debt to assets is 23.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.