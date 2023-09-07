Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LNG is at 1.02.

The public float for LNG is 236.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.34% of that float. The average trading volume for LNG on September 07, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

LNG) stock’s latest price update

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.66 in comparison to its previous close of 166.18, however, the company has experienced a -1.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-05 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

LNG’s Market Performance

LNG’s stock has fallen by -1.19% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.20% and a quarterly rise of 14.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.00% for Cheniere Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.56% for LNG’s stock, with a 4.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LNG Trading at 1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNG fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.25. In addition, Cheniere Energy Inc. saw 7.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNG starting from BAILEY VICKY A, who sale 2,700 shares at the price of $141.50 back on Jan 03. After this action, BAILEY VICKY A now owns 33,862 shares of Cheniere Energy Inc., valued at $382,059 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNG

Equity return is now at value -763.40, with 20.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.