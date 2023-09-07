Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) Stock Showcases -9.57% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, CNTY stock has gone down by -4.99%, with a monthly decline of -23.20% and a quarterly plunge of -20.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.79% for Century Casinos Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.57% for CNTY stock, with a simple moving average of -19.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CNTY is also noteworthy at 2.55.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CNTY is 26.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume of CNTY on September 07, 2023 was 67.29K shares.

CNTY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) has plunged by -6.60 when compared to previous closing price of 6.52, but the company has seen a -4.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that Century Casinos (CNTY) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01. This compares to earnings of $0.28 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNTY stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for CNTY by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CNTY in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $15 based on the research report published on July 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CNTY Trading at -15.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -19.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTY fell by -4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.66. In addition, Century Casinos Inc. saw -13.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.18 for the present operating margin

+39.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Casinos Inc. stands at +1.85. The total capital return value is set at 9.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.12. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY), the company’s capital structure generated 461.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.20. Total debt to assets is 75.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 455.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.

Conclusion

In summary, Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.