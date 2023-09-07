Cencora Inc. (COR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Cencora Inc. (NYSE: COR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cencora Inc. (COR) is $209.57, which is $35.02 above the current market price. The public float for COR is 169.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COR on September 07, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

COR) stock’s latest price update

Cencora Inc. (NYSE: COR)’s stock price has increased by 1.04 compared to its previous closing price of 172.87. However, the company has seen a -2.95% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-29 that AmerisourceBergen (ABC) continues to gain traction from the robust U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment. However, stiff competition is a woe.

COR’s Market Performance

Cencora Inc. (COR) has experienced a -2.95% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.38% drop in the past month, and a 0.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.45% for COR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.52% for COR stock, with a simple moving average of 2.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for COR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $185 based on the research report published on March 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COR Trading at -6.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -5.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COR fell by -2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $180.51. In addition, Cencora Inc. saw 5.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COR starting from COLLIS STEVEN H, who sale 10,499 shares at the price of $186.19 back on Aug 08. After this action, COLLIS STEVEN H now owns 257,967 shares of Cencora Inc., valued at $1,954,809 using the latest closing price.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of Cencora Inc., sale 1,320,858 shares at $189.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is holding 31,769,546 shares at $250,000,115 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.15 for the present operating margin

+3.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cencora Inc. stands at +0.71. The total capital return value is set at 38.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 4.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cencora Inc. (COR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.