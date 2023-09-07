Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.31 in comparison to its previous close of 12.94, however, the company has experienced a -8.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-11 that Catalyst (CPRX) reports better-than-expected second-quarter 2023 results. Management raises full-year 2023 guidance.

Is It Worth Investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Right Now?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CPRX is at 1.13.

The public float for CPRX is 99.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.76% of that float. The average trading volume for CPRX on September 07, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

CPRX’s Market Performance

CPRX’s stock has seen a -8.58% decrease for the week, with a -7.73% drop in the past month and a 6.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.95% for CPRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CPRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPRX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15.50 based on the research report published on August 24, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CPRX Trading at -5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares sank -9.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRX fell by -8.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.25. In addition, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -30.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRX starting from MCENANY PATRICK J, who sale 26,151 shares at the price of $13.23 back on May 15. After this action, MCENANY PATRICK J now owns 3,945,436 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $345,978 using the latest closing price.

Tierney David S, the Director of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $16.83 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Tierney David S is holding 313,541 shares at $504,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRX

Equity return is now at value 36.10, with 29.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.