Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) has dropped by -2.45 compared to previous close of 16.71. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Insider reported 2023-09-02 that Bumble’s new guidelines now include standing up a date as a form of “bullying and abusive conduct.” Bumble told Insider it could take action against someone who ghosts a mutually agreed-upon date.

Is It Worth Investing in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BMBL is also noteworthy at 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BMBL is 135.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.15% of that float. The average trading volume of BMBL on September 07, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

BMBL’s Market Performance

The stock of Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has seen a 2.32% increase in the past week, with a -9.29% drop in the past month, and a -4.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for BMBL.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.50% for BMBL’s stock, with a -17.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMBL stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BMBL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BMBL in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $23 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BMBL Trading at -6.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares sank -9.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMBL rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.46. In addition, Bumble Inc. saw -22.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMBL starting from Bromberg Matthew S, who sale 12,096 shares at the price of $17.17 back on May 10. After this action, Bromberg Matthew S now owns 0 shares of Bumble Inc., valued at $207,654 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Holdings III GP Man, the 10% Owner of Bumble Inc., sale 11,750,000 shares at $22.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Blackstone Holdings III GP Man is holding 0 shares at $260,532,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMBL

Equity return is now at value -5.20, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.