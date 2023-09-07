Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s (BCLI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) has gone down by -16.57% for the week, with a -10.43% drop in the past month and a -51.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.40% for BCLI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.64% for BCLI stock, with a simple moving average of -30.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BCLI is at -0.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BCLI is 36.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.32% of that float. The average trading volume for BCLI on September 07, 2023 was 233.97K shares.

BCLI) stock’s latest price update

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.18 in relation to its previous close of 1.59. However, the company has experienced a -16.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-07-27 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCLI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BCLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BCLI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $12 based on the research report published on February 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BCLI Trading at -17.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.68%, as shares sank -8.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCLI fell by -16.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5915. In addition, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. saw -10.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCLI starting from Lindborg Stacy, who purchase 11,500 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Sep 01. After this action, Lindborg Stacy now owns 181,500 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., valued at $20,402 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCLI

Equity return is now at value 860.50, with -252.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.