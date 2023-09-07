BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s (BTAI) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) has seen a -10.00% decrease in the past week, with a -52.76% drop in the past month, and a -82.95% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.64% for BTAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.23% for BTAI stock, with a simple moving average of -81.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) is $12.63, which is $15.99 above the current market price. The public float for BTAI is 20.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 33.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BTAI on September 07, 2023 was 2.96M shares.

BTAI) stock’s latest price update

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -9.18 in relation to its previous close of 3.87. However, the company has experienced a -10.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-15 that The biotech takes another hit following its earnings release on Monday. Several analysts became notably more bullish on its prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTAI stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for BTAI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BTAI in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $4 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BTAI Trading at -56.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares sank -52.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTAI fell by -10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.50. In addition, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. saw -83.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTAI starting from Mehta Vimal, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $20.18 back on Jun 16. After this action, Mehta Vimal now owns 39,903 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., valued at $605,501 using the latest closing price.

Mehta Vimal, the CEO and President of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $21.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Mehta Vimal is holding 39,903 shares at $646,226 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTAI

Equity return is now at value -309.10, with -105.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.