Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) has increased by 13.50 when compared to last closing price of 0.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.43% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-08-09 that Conference Call to be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) (“AYRO” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micro-mobility, and last-mile delivery, announces that it will report second quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, August 14, 2023 after the market close.

Is It Worth Investing in Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ayro Inc. (AYRO) is $1.30, which is $0.79 above the current market price. The public float for AYRO is 31.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AYRO on September 07, 2023 was 174.92K shares.

AYRO’s Market Performance

The stock of Ayro Inc. (AYRO) has seen a -3.43% decrease in the past week, with a -28.90% drop in the past month, and a -8.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.87% for AYRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.70% for AYRO’s stock, with a -16.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AYRO Trading at -26.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.07%, as shares sank -24.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYRO fell by -3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5850. In addition, Ayro Inc. saw 33.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYRO starting from Joseph Zvi, who sale 13,092 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Aug 01. After this action, Joseph Zvi now owns 200,953 shares of Ayro Inc., valued at $10,670 using the latest closing price.

Silverman Joshua, the Director of Ayro Inc., sale 12,740 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Silverman Joshua is holding 395,493 shares at $10,386 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-778.36 for the present operating margin

-102.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ayro Inc. stands at -766.94. The total capital return value is set at -36.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.11. Equity return is now at value -48.10, with -45.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ayro Inc. (AYRO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.62. Total debt to assets is 1.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -25.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ayro Inc. (AYRO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.