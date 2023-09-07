Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP): A Technical Analysis

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is $259.81, which is $8.36 above the current market price. The public float for ADP is 411.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADP on September 07, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP)’s stock price has dropped by -0.71 in relation to previous closing price of 252.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-06 that Try the GARP strategy when seeking a profitable portfolio of stocks offering optimum value and growth investing. HUBB, CAT, AOS and ADP are some stocks that hold promise.

ADP’s Market Performance

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has experienced a -1.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.09% rise in the past month, and a 15.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.22% for ADP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.35% for ADP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADP stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ADP by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for ADP in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $267 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADP Trading at 4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +1.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADP fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $252.06. In addition, Automatic Data Processing Inc. saw 5.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADP starting from Ayala John, who sale 11,851 shares at the price of $253.90 back on Sep 05. After this action, Ayala John now owns 20,828 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc., valued at $3,008,969 using the latest closing price.

Bonarti Michael A, the Corporate Vice President of Automatic Data Processing Inc., sale 5,093 shares at $253.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Bonarti Michael A is holding 75,162 shares at $1,293,113 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.02 for the present operating margin

+48.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stands at +18.94. The total capital return value is set at 65.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.81. Equity return is now at value 106.90, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), the company’s capital structure generated 100.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.23. Total debt to assets is 6.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.