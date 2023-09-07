ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) has increased by 4.24 when compared to last closing price of 7.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-05-15 that ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY) gains as it gets favorable votes from the FDA advisory committee for epinephrine spray to treat severe allergic reactions.

Is It Worth Investing in ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) is $14.00, which is $6.62 above the current market price. The public float for SPRY is 62.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPRY on September 07, 2023 was 530.68K shares.

SPRY’s Market Performance

The stock of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) has seen a 4.09% increase in the past week, with a 6.88% rise in the past month, and a 8.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.84% for SPRY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.10% for SPRY’s stock, with a 3.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPRY stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SPRY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPRY in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $10 based on the research report published on January 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPRY Trading at 7.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares surge +5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRY rose by +4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.97. In addition, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -13.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRY starting from Shawver Laura, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $7.71 back on Sep 01. After this action, Shawver Laura now owns 210,346 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $770,520 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the Director of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 3,750,000 shares at $6.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 5,856,774 shares at $23,250,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2698.78 for the present operating margin

+75.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -2635.41. The total capital return value is set at -11.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.72. Equity return is now at value -8.70, with -8.50 for asset returns.

Based on ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.18. Total debt to assets is 0.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 306.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 51.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.