Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Celanese Corporation (CE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is above average at 10.90x. The 36-month beta value for CE is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CE is $130.74, which is $2.98 above than the current price. The public float for CE is 108.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.16% of that float. The average trading volume of CE on September 07, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

CE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) has jumped by 0.46 compared to previous close of 126.35. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-06 that Celanese (CE) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

CE’s Market Performance

CE’s stock has risen by 3.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.76% and a quarterly rise of 9.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Celanese Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.04% for CE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.50% for the last 200 days.

CE Trading at 4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +1.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CE rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.09. In addition, Celanese Corporation saw 24.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CE starting from Kelly Thomas Francis, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $107.29 back on May 19. After this action, Kelly Thomas Francis now owns 47,165 shares of Celanese Corporation, valued at $214,580 using the latest closing price.

Murray Mark Christopher, the SVP – Acetyls of Celanese Corporation, purchase 1,008 shares at $101.69 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Murray Mark Christopher is holding 11,597 shares at $102,503 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.86 for the present operating margin

+23.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celanese Corporation stands at +19.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.12. Equity return is now at value 23.20, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Celanese Corporation (CE), the company’s capital structure generated 268.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.85. Total debt to assets is 57.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 243.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Celanese Corporation (CE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.