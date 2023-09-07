Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) has seen a 24.63% increase in the past week, with a 0.95% gain in the past month, and a -28.57% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.78% for AMPE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.61% for AMPE stock, with a simple moving average of -18.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMPE is 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMPE is $30.00, The public float for AMPE is 13.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMPE on September 07, 2023 was 466.68K shares.

AMPE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) has surged by 6.00 when compared to previous closing price of 0.20, but the company has seen a 24.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-22 that The biotech sector will always house stocks with explosive upside potential. The very nature of the sector ensures that will continue to be the case.

AMPE Trading at -4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.56%, as shares sank -3.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPE rose by +24.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1985. In addition, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -5.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPE starting from BUCHI J KEVIN, who purchase 21,858 shares at the price of $0.29 back on Jun 09. After this action, BUCHI J KEVIN now owns 146,858 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $6,284 using the latest closing price.

BUCHI J KEVIN, the Director of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that BUCHI J KEVIN is holding 125,000 shares at $7,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPE

The total capital return value is set at -100.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -81.76. Equity return is now at value -139.50, with -106.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE), the company’s capital structure generated 5.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.95. Total debt to assets is 4.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.21.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.