American Tower Corporation (AMT) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of American Tower Corporation (AMT) has gone down by -1.92% for the week, with a -3.00% drop in the past month and a -5.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.89% for AMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.57% for AMT’s stock, with a -11.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) Right Now?

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 86.08x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for American Tower Corporation (AMT) by analysts is $231.73, which is $54.34 above the current market price. The public float for AMT is 465.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. On September 07, 2023, the average trading volume of AMT was 2.12M shares.

AMT) stock’s latest price update

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.34 compared to its previous closing price of 180.42. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-06 that REITs are currently trading at significant discounts due to high interest rates, making them a great opportunity for value investors. Some sectors are faring better than others, but the Office sector is far and away the worst sector within Real Estate. Both of these REITs offer great dividend yields but also some very strong upside as they are both rated strong buys by analysts.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AMT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $230 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMT Trading at -4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares sank -3.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMT fell by -1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $180.52. In addition, American Tower Corporation saw -15.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMT starting from Smith Rodney M, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $178.14 back on Aug 17. After this action, Smith Rodney M now owns 50,662 shares of American Tower Corporation, valued at $1,781,368 using the latest closing price.

HORMATS ROBERT D, the Director of American Tower Corporation, sale 125 shares at $185.34 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that HORMATS ROBERT D is holding 7,243 shares at $23,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.01 for the present operating margin

+38.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Tower Corporation stands at +16.49. The total capital return value is set at 5.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.56. Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on American Tower Corporation (AMT), the company’s capital structure generated 844.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.41. Total debt to assets is 70.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 749.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, American Tower Corporation (AMT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.