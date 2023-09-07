ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) is $12.33, which is $9.87 above the current market price. The public float for ALXO is 30.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALXO on September 07, 2023 was 187.76K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ALXO) stock’s latest price update

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.37 in relation to its previous close of 4.55. However, the company has experienced a 13.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

ALXO’s Market Performance

ALXO’s stock has risen by 13.08% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.38% and a quarterly drop of -42.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.80% for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.83% for ALXO stock, with a simple moving average of -33.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALXO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ALXO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ALXO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on December 22, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ALXO Trading at -16.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.91%, as shares sank -3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALXO rose by +13.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.65. In addition, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. saw -57.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALXO starting from Pinto Shelly, who sale 7,345 shares at the price of $6.52 back on Jul 06. After this action, Pinto Shelly now owns 55,713 shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., valued at $47,889 using the latest closing price.

Pons Jaume, the President & CEO of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., sale 3,208 shares at $7.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Pons Jaume is holding 536,538 shares at $23,547 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALXO

The total capital return value is set at -39.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.41. Equity return is now at value -52.00, with -45.40 for asset returns.

Based on ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.62. Total debt to assets is 5.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.