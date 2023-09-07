Allegion plc (ALLE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.57x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Allegion plc (ALLE) by analysts is $125.45, which is $18.03 above the current market price. The public float for ALLE is 87.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.21% of that float. On September 07, 2023, the average trading volume of ALLE was 818.61K shares.

ALLE) stock’s latest price update

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.40 in comparison to its previous close of 111.14, however, the company has experienced a -3.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-14 that Growth in the Allegion Americas segment augurs well for Allegion (ALLE). The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are also encouraging.

ALLE’s Market Performance

ALLE’s stock has fallen by -3.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.20% and a quarterly drop of -1.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for Allegion plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.79% for ALLE’s stock, with a -2.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALLE Trading at -6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLE fell by -3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.28. In addition, Allegion plc saw 3.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLE starting from Hawes Jennifer L, who sale 750 shares at the price of $117.50 back on Jul 31. After this action, Hawes Jennifer L now owns 4,488 shares of Allegion plc, valued at $88,126 using the latest closing price.

Stone John H, the President and CEO of Allegion plc, purchase 17,500 shares at $116.62 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Stone John H is holding 94,248 shares at $2,040,892 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.96 for the present operating margin

+40.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegion plc stands at +14.00. The total capital return value is set at 22.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.14. Equity return is now at value 52.70, with 12.70 for asset returns.

Based on Allegion plc (ALLE), the company’s capital structure generated 233.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.98. Total debt to assets is 55.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 228.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, Allegion plc (ALLE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.