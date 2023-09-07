Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALAR is 0.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) is $7.00, which is $5.32 above the current market price. The public float for ALAR is 3.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. On September 07, 2023, ALAR’s average trading volume was 37.37K shares.

ALAR stock's latest price update

The stock price of Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALAR) has surged by 6.98 when compared to previous closing price of 3.44, but the company has seen a 35.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Alarum Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:ALAR ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 24, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Shachar Daniel – Co-Founder, CEO & Director Shai Avnit – CFO Conference Call Participants Brian Kinstlinger – Alliance Global Partners Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Alarum Technologies Corporate Update Conference Call for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

ALAR’s Market Performance

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) has seen a 35.79% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 57.94% gain in the past month and a 56.60% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.42% for ALAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 39.72% for ALAR stock, with a simple moving average of 52.53% for the last 200 days.

ALAR Trading at 49.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.38%, as shares surge +57.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALAR rose by +35.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.70. In addition, Alarum Technologies Ltd. saw 53.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.45 for the present operating margin

+49.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alarum Technologies Ltd. stands at -70.03. The total capital return value is set at -64.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.67.

Based on Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR), the company’s capital structure generated 22.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.62. Total debt to assets is 13.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.