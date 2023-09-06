Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) is 6.14x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZION is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) is $37.39, which is $2.58 above the current market price. The public float for ZION is 145.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.02% of that float. On September 06, 2023, ZION’s average trading volume was 3.67M shares.

ZION) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) has plunged by -3.42 when compared to previous closing price of 36.13, but the company has seen a -1.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Proposed stringent rules that aim to further strengthen the banking industry’s resilience are likely to put pressure on margins of banks like PNC Financial (PNC), Citizens Financial (CFG), Zions (ZION), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) and JPMorgan (JPM).

ZION’s Market Performance

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) has seen a -1.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.51% decline in the past month and a 15.85% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for ZION. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.08% for ZION stock, with a simple moving average of -8.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZION stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZION by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZION in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $39 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZION Trading at 2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -8.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION fell by -1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.47. In addition, Zions Bancorporation National Association saw -29.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from Huang Claire A, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $20.02 back on May 04. After this action, Huang Claire A now owns 18,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association, valued at $360,378 using the latest closing price.

Robinson Rebecca K, the Executive Vice President of Zions Bancorporation National Association, purchase 10,000 shares at $20.38 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Robinson Rebecca K is holding 10,360 shares at $203,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zions Bancorporation National Association stands at +27.08. The total capital return value is set at 8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.56. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION), the company’s capital structure generated 230.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.72. Total debt to assets is 12.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.