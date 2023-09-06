Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) has seen a 2.50% increase in the past week, with a -2.72% drop in the past month, and a -6.19% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for ZBH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.90% for ZBH stock, with a simple moving average of -5.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) is above average at 50.84x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.04.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ZBH is 208.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZBH on September 06, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

ZBH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) has increased by 3.73 when compared to last closing price of 117.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-05 that Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) is benefiting from increased provider capacity, resulting in backlog pull-through in the recent quarters.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZBH stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ZBH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZBH in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $139 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZBH Trading at -7.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZBH rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.76. In addition, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. saw -4.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZBH starting from Kolli Sreelakshmi, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $120.37 back on Aug 30. After this action, Kolli Sreelakshmi now owns 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., valued at $120,370 using the latest closing price.

HAGEMANN ROBERT, the Director of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $116.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that HAGEMANN ROBERT is holding 4,000 shares at $232,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.34 for the present operating margin

+62.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stands at +4.18. The total capital return value is set at 6.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH), the company’s capital structure generated 49.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.99. Total debt to assets is 28.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.