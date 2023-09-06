ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZFOX is -0.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) is $2.70, which is $1.58 above the current market price. The public float for ZFOX is 91.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. On September 06, 2023, ZFOX’s average trading volume was 221.55K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ZFOX) stock’s latest price update

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX)’s stock price has soared by 7.61 in relation to previous closing price of 1.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-17 that WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2024 ended July 31, 2023 before the U.S. markets open on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

ZFOX’s Market Performance

ZFOX’s stock has risen by 6.58% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.16% and a quarterly drop of -5.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.61% for ZeroFox Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.09% for ZFOX’s stock, with a -50.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZFOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZFOX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ZFOX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZFOX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $3 based on the research report published on April 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZFOX Trading at 2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZFOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.92%, as shares sank -5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZFOX rose by +7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1037. In addition, ZeroFox Holdings Inc. saw -77.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZFOX starting from Foster James Christopher, who sale 76,859 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Aug 10. After this action, Foster James Christopher now owns 9,951,018 shares of ZeroFox Holdings Inc., valued at $91,462 using the latest closing price.

Bender Timothy S, the CFO and Treasurer of ZeroFox Holdings Inc., sale 27,955 shares at $1.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Bender Timothy S is holding 634,607 shares at $33,266 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZFOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.80 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZeroFox Holdings Inc. stands at -630.87. The total capital return value is set at -12.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -186.67.

Based on ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX), the company’s capital structure generated 35.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.32. Total debt to assets is 21.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.