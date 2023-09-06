Xylem Inc. (XYL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.72 in comparison to its previous close of 102.58, however, the company has experienced a -4.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-21 that WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #LetsSolveWater–Xylem Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Is It Worth Investing in Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) Right Now?

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Xylem Inc. (XYL) is $120.64, which is $26.36 above the current market price. The public float for XYL is 240.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XYL on September 06, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

XYL’s Market Performance

The stock of Xylem Inc. (XYL) has seen a -4.01% decrease in the past week, with a -7.50% drop in the past month, and a -7.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for XYL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.98% for XYL’s stock, with a -8.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

XYL Trading at -9.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -8.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYL fell by -4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.33. In addition, Xylem Inc. saw -11.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XYL starting from Decker Patrick, who sale 99,649 shares at the price of $111.62 back on Jul 03. After this action, Decker Patrick now owns 287,564 shares of Xylem Inc., valued at $11,122,887 using the latest closing price.

Decker Patrick, the President & CEO of Xylem Inc., sale 56,298 shares at $98.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Decker Patrick is holding 287,564 shares at $5,527,837 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.00 for the present operating margin

+37.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xylem Inc. stands at +6.41. The total capital return value is set at 11.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.16. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Xylem Inc. (XYL), the company’s capital structure generated 62.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.62. Total debt to assets is 27.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Xylem Inc. (XYL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.