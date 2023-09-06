X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for XFOR is also noteworthy at 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XFOR is $3.51, which is $2.26 above than the current price. The public float for XFOR is 159.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.91% of that float. The average trading volume of XFOR on September 06, 2023 was 2.95M shares.

XFOR) stock’s latest price update

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR)’s stock price has plunge by -4.23relation to previous closing price of 1.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.96% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-02 that BOSTON, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to benefit patients with diseases of the immune system, today announced that it will be reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, and providing corporate and clinical program updates on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

XFOR’s Market Performance

XFOR’s stock has fallen by -4.96% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -24.55% and a quarterly drop of -43.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.66% for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.15% for XFOR stock, with a simple moving average of -9.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XFOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XFOR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for XFOR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XFOR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $3 based on the research report published on August 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XFOR Trading at -22.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XFOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares sank -26.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XFOR fell by -4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2632. In addition, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 25.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XFOR starting from WYZGA MICHAEL S, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Aug 18. After this action, WYZGA MICHAEL S now owns 76,667 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $29,875 using the latest closing price.

Stewart Murray, the Interim Chief Medical Officer of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 130,056 shares at $1.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Stewart Murray is holding 146,504 shares at $137,859 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XFOR

Equity return is now at value -204.90, with -92.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.