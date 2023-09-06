WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) has decreased by -2.17 when compared to last closing price of 42.03.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that Although macroeconomic uncertainty poses risks, focus on digitization and product innovation raises hope for WSC, MLKN, LZB, and AMWD.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) is $58.70, which is $17.48 above the current market price. The public float for WSC is 191.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WSC on September 06, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

WSC’s Market Performance

WSC stock saw a decrease of 0.32% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.56% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.74% for WSC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.85% for the last 200 days.

WSC Trading at -8.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSC rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.72. In addition, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. saw -8.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSC starting from Soultz Bradley Lee, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $40.71 back on Aug 17. After this action, Soultz Bradley Lee now owns 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., valued at $203,548 using the latest closing price.

Shanks Sally J, the Chief Accounting Officer of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., sale 10,541 shares at $47.08 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Shanks Sally J is holding 23,932 shares at $496,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.33 for the present operating margin

+50.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stands at +12.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.71. Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC), the company’s capital structure generated 210.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.80. Total debt to assets is 56.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 206.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.