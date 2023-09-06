Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s (UP) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, UP stock has gone up by 89.63%, with a monthly gain of 15.84% and a quarterly surge of 4.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.58% for Wheels Up Experience Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 63.21% for UP’s stock, with a -62.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) by analysts is $32.00, which is $15.44 above the current market price. The public float for UP is 22.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.72% of that float. On September 06, 2023, the average trading volume of UP was 1.51M shares.

UP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) has jumped by 28.00 compared to previous close of 2.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 89.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-08-25 that Delta and its investing partners came to the rescue of struggling private air travel provider Wheels Up. Whether that’s in Delta shareholders’ best interest shall be seen

Analysts’ Opinion of UP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on June 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

UP Trading at 53.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.15%, as shares surge +20.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +126.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UP rose by +89.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.59. In addition, Wheels Up Experience Inc. saw -75.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UP starting from Smith Todd Lamar, who sale 273,504 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Jan 03. After this action, Smith Todd Lamar now owns 1,777,778 shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc., valued at $283,897 using the latest closing price.

Dichter Kenneth H, the Chief Executive Officer of Wheels Up Experience Inc., purchase 152,327 shares at $1.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Dichter Kenneth H is holding 14,851,599 shares at $171,414 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.33 for the present operating margin

-1.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheels Up Experience Inc. stands at -35.14. The total capital return value is set at -48.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.78. Equity return is now at value -290.30, with -37.50 for asset returns.

Based on Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP), the company’s capital structure generated 145.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.23. Total debt to assets is 19.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 11.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.