What Recent Market Trends Mean for Kellogg Company’s (K) Stock

The stock of Kellogg Company (K) has gone down by -3.10% for the week, with a -8.23% drop in the past month and a -11.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.40% for K. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.24% for K’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is above average at 23.63x. The 36-month beta value for K is also noteworthy at 0.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for K is $71.61, which is $12.22 above than the current price. The public float for K is 318.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.05% of that float. The average trading volume of K on September 06, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

K) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) has decreased by -0.70 when compared to last closing price of 59.89.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-30 that Kellogg is probably best known for its iconic breakfast cereals. The company has been moving into higher-growth snacking products.

Analysts’ Opinion of K

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for K stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for K by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for K in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $83 based on the research report published on June 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

K Trading at -8.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought K to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -8.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, K fell by -3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.84. In addition, Kellogg Company saw -16.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at K starting from KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $61.10 back on Aug 21. After this action, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now owns 54,331,838 shares of Kellogg Company, valued at $6,109,550 using the latest closing price.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, the 10% Owner of Kellogg Company, sale 100,000 shares at $63.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST is holding 54,431,838 shares at $6,378,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for K

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.70 for the present operating margin

+29.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kellogg Company stands at +6.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.49. Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Kellogg Company (K), the company’s capital structure generated 181.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.53. Total debt to assets is 38.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Kellogg Company (K) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.