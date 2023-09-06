Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for WDC is also noteworthy at 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WDC is $45.43, which is $0.64 above than the current price. The public float for WDC is 321.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. The average trading volume of WDC on September 06, 2023 was 3.31M shares.

WDC) stock’s latest price update

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC)’s stock price has plunge by -0.37relation to previous closing price of 45.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.58% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-05 that Western Digital shows strong indicators of potential M&A activity, including discussing separating its Flash and HDD business units. WDC’s diverse portfolio and financial flexibility make it an attractive target for strategic M&A deals in the data storage industry. WDC’s undervaluation, particularly in its EV/Sales ratio, highlights a significant room for upward revaluation.

WDC’s Market Performance

WDC’s stock has risen by 10.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.39% and a quarterly rise of 17.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for Western Digital Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.67% for WDC stock, with a simple moving average of 20.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WDC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WDC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $35 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WDC Trading at 13.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDC rose by +10.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.87. In addition, Western Digital Corporation saw 45.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDC starting from Zamiska Gene M., who sale 2,169 shares at the price of $40.90 back on Sep 07. After this action, Zamiska Gene M. now owns 31,554 shares of Western Digital Corporation, valued at $88,712 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.93 for the present operating margin

+18.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Digital Corporation stands at -13.85. The total capital return value is set at -3.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.20. Equity return is now at value -14.80, with -6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Western Digital Corporation (WDC), the company’s capital structure generated 60.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.62. Total debt to assets is 33.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Western Digital Corporation (WDC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.