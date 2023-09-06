Vornado Realty Trust (VNO): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is $18.09, which is -$5.53 below the current market price. The public float for VNO is 175.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VNO on September 06, 2023 was 3.43M shares.

VNO stock's latest price update

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.96 compared to its previous closing price of 24.20. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-01 that Vornado Realty Trust’s Series N preferred offer an 8.7% yield against commons that have seen their dividends suspended. The preferreds are also currently trading at a 60% discount to their $25 par value. Reinstatement of the common share dividends from the start of 2024 should help bolster the bull case for the commons.

VNO’s Market Performance

VNO’s stock has fallen by -1.76% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.27% and a quarterly rise of 59.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.55% for Vornado Realty Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.19% for VNO’s stock, with a 23.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for VNO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for VNO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on April 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VNO Trading at 13.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNO fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.58. In addition, Vornado Realty Trust saw 14.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNO starting from WIGHT RUSSELL B JR, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $11.20 back on May 26. After this action, WIGHT RUSSELL B JR now owns 9,673 shares of Vornado Realty Trust, valued at $22,400 using the latest closing price.

WIGHT RUSSELL B JR, the Director of Vornado Realty Trust, purchase 5,341 shares at $11.30 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that WIGHT RUSSELL B JR is holding 12,000 shares at $60,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.70 for the present operating margin

+23.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vornado Realty Trust stands at -22.63. The total capital return value is set at 2.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.82.

Based on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), the company’s capital structure generated 156.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.07. Total debt to assets is 55.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.