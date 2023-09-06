VMware Inc. (VMW) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 49.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.72.

The public float for VMW is 231.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.10% of that float. On September 06, 2023, the average trading volume of VMW was 1.59M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VMW) stock’s latest price update

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 164.10. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that VMware’s (VMW) second-quarter fiscal 2024 results reflect strong top-line growth, driven by robust Subscription & SaaS.

VMW’s Market Performance

VMware Inc. (VMW) has experienced a -0.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.58% rise in the past month, and a 21.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for VMW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.17% for VMW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.76% for the last 200 days.

VMW Trading at 5.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMW fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.67. In addition, VMware Inc. saw 33.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMW starting from Brulard Jean Pierre, who sale 17,220 shares at the price of $142.28 back on Jul 07. After this action, Brulard Jean Pierre now owns 86,685 shares of VMware Inc., valued at $2,450,062 using the latest closing price.

Brulard Jean Pierre, the EVP, Worldwide Sales of VMware Inc., sale 3,600 shares at $141.51 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Brulard Jean Pierre is holding 103,905 shares at $509,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMW

Equity return is now at value 120.90, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, VMware Inc. (VMW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.