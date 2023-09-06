Understanding the 3.36% Volatility Levels of Rocket Companies Inc.’s (RKT) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) has seen a -1.92% decrease in the past week, with a -8.41% drop in the past month, and a 23.23% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for RKT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.56% for RKT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RKT is 2.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for RKT is $10.15, which is -$0.09 below the current price. The public float for RKT is 121.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RKT on September 06, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

RKT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) has dropped by -2.66 compared to previous close of 10.52. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-17 that We’re back to the bear/bull seesaw in August, but bears seem to be winning. The market’s dropped sharply since the end of July, bringing more pain each day.

Analysts’ Opinion of RKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RKT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for RKT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $11.50 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RKT Trading at -0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -11.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKT fell by -1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.78. In addition, Rocket Companies Inc. saw 46.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RKT starting from MARINER JONATHAN D, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $10.32 back on Aug 24. After this action, MARINER JONATHAN D now owns 55,250 shares of Rocket Companies Inc., valued at $129,000 using the latest closing price.

Rizik Matthew, the Director of Rocket Companies Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $6.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Rizik Matthew is holding 571,502 shares at $13,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.59 for the present operating margin

+97.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rocket Companies Inc. stands at +1.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.32. Equity return is now at value -3.80, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,794.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.72. Total debt to assets is 51.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,490.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.