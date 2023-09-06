Tredegar Corporation (TG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.92 compared to its previous closing price of 5.20. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-12-26 that Tredegar is a manufacturer and distributor of polyethylene, polyester, and aluminum. If LCD, LED, and OLED manufacturers show more demand for Tredegar’s products, revenue growth will likely trend north.

Is It Worth Investing in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tredegar Corporation (TG) is $17.00, The public float for TG is 26.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TG on September 06, 2023 was 429.60K shares.

TG’s Market Performance

TG’s stock has seen a 14.34% increase for the week, with a -11.42% drop in the past month and a -16.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.47% for Tredegar Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.95% for TG’s stock, with a -34.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TG stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for TG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TG in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $23 based on the research report published on June 04, 2015 of the previous year 2015.

TG Trading at -4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -11.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TG rose by +14.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.21. In addition, Tredegar Corporation saw -43.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.73 for the present operating margin

+12.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tredegar Corporation stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 11.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.12. Equity return is now at value -11.50, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Tredegar Corporation (TG), the company’s capital structure generated 75.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.93. Total debt to assets is 28.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tredegar Corporation (TG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.