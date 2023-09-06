Trading Update: PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) Stock Endures 3.13% Monthly Volatility

The stock of PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) has seen a -4.18% decrease in the past week, with a -2.52% drop in the past month, and a -4.15% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.13% for PGTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.01% for PGTI’s stock, with a 8.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) Right Now?

PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PGTI is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PGTI is $32.88, which is $8.77 above the current market price. The public float for PGTI is 55.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.29% of that float. The average trading volume for PGTI on September 06, 2023 was 458.54K shares.

The stock of PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) has decreased by -8.87 when compared to last closing price of 28.42.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-23 that PGT Innovations is a leading manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors in the US. The company is losing market share to competitor Tecnoglass due to its cost advantage. Despite this, the structural growth trend in extreme weather conditions will fuel growth for both companies.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGTI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PGTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGTI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $38 based on the research report published on August 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PGTI Trading at -7.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares sank -6.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGTI fell by -4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.47. In addition, PGT Innovations Inc. saw 44.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGTI starting from Hershberger Rodney, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $28.56 back on Sep 01. After this action, Hershberger Rodney now owns 1,341,655 shares of PGT Innovations Inc., valued at $71,400 using the latest closing price.

Hershberger Rodney, the Director of PGT Innovations Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $28.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Hershberger Rodney is holding 1,344,155 shares at $71,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.99 for the present operating margin

+36.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for PGT Innovations Inc. stands at +6.49. The total capital return value is set at 13.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.44. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI), the company’s capital structure generated 120.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.55. Total debt to assets is 44.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.