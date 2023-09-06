Trading Update: Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Stock Endures 13.64% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) has gone down by -13.12% for the week, with a -1.05% drop in the past month and a 350.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.64% for AAOI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.18% for AAOI stock, with a simple moving average of 184.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) by analysts is $15.75, which is $3.5 above the current market price. The public float for AAOI is 30.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.95% of that float. On September 06, 2023, the average trading volume of AAOI was 4.26M shares.

AAOI) stock’s latest price update

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.41 in relation to its previous close of 12.95. However, the company has experienced a -13.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-28 that SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the cable broadband, internet datacenter, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced the Company will present at the following investor conference:

Analysts’ Opinion of AAOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAOI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AAOI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AAOI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $11.50 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AAOI Trading at 20.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.17%, as shares surge +0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +164.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAOI fell by -12.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +471.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.80. In addition, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. saw 548.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAOI starting from Murry Stefan J., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $15.88 back on Aug 22. After this action, Murry Stefan J. now owns 222,130 shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc., valued at $238,216 using the latest closing price.

Yeh William H, the Director of Applied Optoelectronics Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $15.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Yeh William H is holding 189,255 shares at $152,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.48 for the present operating margin

+14.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stands at -29.80. The total capital return value is set at -15.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.59. Equity return is now at value -38.40, with -17.70 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI), the company’s capital structure generated 84.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.72. Total debt to assets is 38.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.