Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TNXP is 2.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is $9.83, which is $10.08 above the current market price. The public float for TNXP is 17.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% of that float. On September 06, 2023, TNXP’s average trading volume was 438.34K shares.

TNXP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) has decreased by -8.50 when compared to last closing price of 1.00.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-17 that CHATHAM, N.J., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP), a biopharmaceutical company with marketed products and a pipeline of development candidates, announced today that Gregory Sullivan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals, will present at the August 2023 Virtual Investor Summit on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

TNXP’s Market Performance

TNXP’s stock has fallen by -1.55% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.15% and a quarterly drop of -53.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.75% for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.61% for TNXP’s stock, with a -70.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TNXP Trading at -29.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -10.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNXP fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9440. In addition, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. saw -62.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TNXP

The total capital return value is set at -52.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.66. Equity return is now at value -67.10, with -61.70 for asset returns.

Based on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.37. Total debt to assets is 0.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.