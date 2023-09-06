Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) has jumped by 17.47 compared to previous close of 1.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-06-29 that MONTREAL, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced it will report financial results and provide a business update for its second quarter ended May 31, 2023, on Wednesday, July 12 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Is It Worth Investing in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for THTX is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for THTX is $13.53, The public float for THTX is 21.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of THTX on September 06, 2023 was 52.46K shares.

THTX’s Market Performance

THTX’s stock has seen a 24.73% increase for the week, with a -34.60% drop in the past month and a -68.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.52% for Theratechnologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.36% for THTX’s stock, with a -66.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THTX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for THTX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for THTX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $9 based on the research report published on November 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

THTX Trading at -46.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.42%, as shares sank -8.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THTX rose by +28.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1638. In addition, Theratechnologies Inc. saw -65.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for THTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.24 for the present operating margin

+54.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Theratechnologies Inc. stands at -59.00. The total capital return value is set at -68.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -191.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.