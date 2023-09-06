The Impact of Market Fluctuations on AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s (UAVS) Stock

The stock of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) has gone up by 15.20% for the week, with a -8.60% drop in the past month and a -33.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.49% for UAVS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.60% for UAVS’s stock, with a -42.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 3.68.

The public float for UAVS is 100.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UAVS on September 06, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

UAVS) stock’s latest price update

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.30 compared to its previous closing price of 0.18. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-10 that WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an ​industry-leading​ provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, today announced that the Company will host a webcast on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

UAVS Trading at -4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares sank -12.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAVS rose by +20.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1851. In addition, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. saw -41.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UAVS

Equity return is now at value -102.30, with -86.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.