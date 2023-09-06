The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) has gone down by -9.11% for the week, with a -21.54% drop in the past month and a -18.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.60% for AAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.75% for AAN’s stock, with a -16.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE: AAN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AAN is 1.18.

The public float for AAN is 29.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.95% of that float. On September 06, 2023, AAN’s average trading volume was 288.32K shares.

AAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE: AAN) has decreased by -12.97 when compared to last closing price of 12.26.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that Aaron’s (AAN) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of AAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAN stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AAN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AAN in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $14 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AAN Trading at -22.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -22.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAN fell by -9.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.36. In addition, The Aaron’s Company Inc. saw -10.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAN starting from Robinson John W, who sale 21,072 shares at the price of $14.09 back on Jun 07. After this action, Robinson John W now owns 295,532 shares of The Aaron’s Company Inc., valued at $296,904 using the latest closing price.

Robinson John W, the Director of The Aaron’s Company Inc., sale 3,928 shares at $14.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Robinson John W is holding 316,604 shares at $54,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAN

Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.