The 23.99% Simple Moving Average of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has seen a 4.40% increase in the past week, with a -8.57% drop in the past month, and a -5.53% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.97% for NVTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.33% for NVTS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is $11.65, which is $2.93 above the current market price. The public float for NVTS is 112.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NVTS on September 06, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS)'s stock price has gone decline by -0.47 in comparison to its previous close of 8.58, however, the company has experienced a 4.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Analysts’ Opinion of NVTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVTS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NVTS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NVTS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9.20 based on the research report published on August 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NVTS Trading at -9.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares sank -5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVTS rose by +5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.48. In addition, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation saw 143.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVTS starting from HENDRIX RICHARD J, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $8.85 back on Sep 01. After this action, HENDRIX RICHARD J now owns 163,282 shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $177,014 using the latest closing price.

Sheridan Eugene, the President & CEO of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, sale 302,159 shares at $8.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Sheridan Eugene is holding 1,002,083 shares at $2,509,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-317.74 for the present operating margin

+11.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stands at +198.46. The total capital return value is set at -51.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.44. Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -35.90 for asset returns.

Based on Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.69. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.98.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.